Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (70-54) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (68-55) at 1:05 PM ET (on August 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (9-8) for the Astros and Emerson Hancock for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

The Mariners have been victorious in 19, or 50%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 13 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (571 total runs).

The Mariners have the second-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule