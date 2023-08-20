Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and projected starter Emerson Hancock on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

The Mariners have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Astros (-175). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -175 +145 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with 19 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +145 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Seattle have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 61 of 123 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 4-10-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 34-27 22-19 45-34 50-40 17-13

