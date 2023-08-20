Dylan Moore leads the Seattle Mariners (68-55) into a matchup against the Houston Astros (70-54), after homering twice in a 10-3 victory over the Astros, at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (9-8) to the mound, while Emerson Hancock will take the ball for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (9-8, 4.24 ERA) vs Hancock - SEA (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emerson Hancock

Hancock (0-0) takes the mound first for the Mariners to make his third start this season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In two games this season, he has compiled a 5.40 ERA and averages 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .289 against him.

Hancock will look to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (9-8) will take the mound for the Astros, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, throwing two scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.24 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 23 games this season.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Brown has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th.

Hunter Brown vs. Mariners

The Mariners are batting .240 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .409 (17th in the league) with 154 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Mariners to go 8-for-17 with a double and five RBI in three innings this season.

