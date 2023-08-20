Mike Ford vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .292 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .219.
- Ford has picked up a hit in 21 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (18.5%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Other Mariners Players vs the Astros
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.226
|AVG
|.214
|.294
|OBP
|.287
|.484
|SLG
|.524
|6
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|12
|25/5
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Brown (9-8) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th.
