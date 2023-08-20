Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Sunday's WNBA schedule includes Jewell Loyd's Seattle Storm (9-22) taking the road to square off against the Minnesota Lynx (15-16) at Target Center. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.
In Minnesota's previous contest, it took down Seattle 78-70 on the road. Napheesa Collier (24 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%) and Kayla McBride (21 PTS, 2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 3-10 from 3PT) led the way for the Lynx. Sami Whitcomb (23 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Loyd (15 PTS, 2 BLK, 26.3 FG%) paced the Storm.
Lynx vs. Storm Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-185 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Storm (+150 to win)
- What's the spread?: Lynx (-4.5)
- What's the over/under?: 161.5
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video
Storm Season Stats
- In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the league offensively (78 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (83.3 points allowed).
- Seattle is fifth in the league in rebounds per game (34.5) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.2).
- With 17.5 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the WNBA.
- In 2023, Seattle is second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.5 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.5).
- The Storm are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (8.4 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- In 2023 Seattle is eighth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.8%).
Storm Home/Away Splits
- The Storm average 73.8 points per game at home, 10 fewer points than on the road (83.8). On defense they concede 80.8 per game, six fewer points than away (86.8).
- At home, Seattle grabs 34.3 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than away (34.8). It concedes 38.2 rebounds per game at home, 4.8 more than on the road (33.4).
- The Storm collect 3.4 fewer assists per game at home (16.1) than on the road (19.5).
- This season Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) than away (14). But it is also forcing more at home (14.4) than on the road (12.2).
- The Storm sink fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.2) than on the road (10.1), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (37.2%).
- At home Seattle allows 7.5 treys per game, 0.4 fewer than on the road (7.9). It concedes 36% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.5% higher than on the road (35.5%).
Storm Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Storm have been underdogs in 26 games this season and won seven (26.9%) of those contests.
- The Lynx are 4-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.
- Seattle has covered the spread 16 times in 30 games.
- Seattle is 12-10 as a 4.5-point underdog or greater.
- The implied probability of a win by the Storm based on the moneyline is 40.0%.
