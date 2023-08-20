Sunday's WNBA schedule includes Jewell Loyd's Seattle Storm (9-22) taking the road to square off against the Minnesota Lynx (15-16) at Target Center. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

In Minnesota's previous contest, it took down Seattle 78-70 on the road. Napheesa Collier (24 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%) and Kayla McBride (21 PTS, 2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 3-10 from 3PT) led the way for the Lynx. Sami Whitcomb (23 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Loyd (15 PTS, 2 BLK, 26.3 FG%) paced the Storm.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-185 to win)

Lynx (-185 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+150 to win)

Storm (+150 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-4.5)

Lynx (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the league offensively (78 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (83.3 points allowed).

Seattle is fifth in the league in rebounds per game (34.5) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.2).

With 17.5 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the WNBA.

In 2023, Seattle is second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.5 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.5).

The Storm are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (8.4 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

In 2023 Seattle is eighth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.8%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm average 73.8 points per game at home, 10 fewer points than on the road (83.8). On defense they concede 80.8 per game, six fewer points than away (86.8).

At home, Seattle grabs 34.3 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than away (34.8). It concedes 38.2 rebounds per game at home, 4.8 more than on the road (33.4).

The Storm collect 3.4 fewer assists per game at home (16.1) than on the road (19.5).

This season Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) than away (14). But it is also forcing more at home (14.4) than on the road (12.2).

The Storm sink fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.2) than on the road (10.1), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (37.2%).

At home Seattle allows 7.5 treys per game, 0.4 fewer than on the road (7.9). It concedes 36% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.5% higher than on the road (35.5%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have been underdogs in 26 games this season and won seven (26.9%) of those contests.

The Lynx are 4-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Seattle has covered the spread 16 times in 30 games.

Seattle is 12-10 as a 4.5-point underdog or greater.

The implied probability of a win by the Storm based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

