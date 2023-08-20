The Seattle Storm (9-22) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Sunday, August 20 game against the Minnesota Lynx (15-16) at Target Center, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lynx beat the Storm 78-70 on Friday when they last met.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arena: Target Center

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor is the Storm's top rebounder (8 per game), and she produces 13.9 points and 2.3 assists. Her rebounding average ranks her 10th in the WNBA.

Sami Whitcomb gives the Storm 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Horston gets the Storm 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. She also posts 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kia Nurse gives the Storm 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She also posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Storm vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -4.5 161.5

