A pair of the league's best scorers match up -- Napheesa Collier (third, 21.5 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 23.8) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (15-16) host the Seattle Storm (9-22) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Storm vs. Lynx

Seattle averages 6.3 fewer points per game (78) than Minnesota give up (84.3).

Seattle is shooting 40.8% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 44.7% Minnesota's opponents have shot this season.

The Storm have compiled a 5-4 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.7% from the field.

Seattle shoots 34.6% from three-point distance this season. That's only 0.2 percentage points lower than Minnesota has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.8%).

The Storm are 6-8 when shooting above 34.8% as a team from three-point range.

Minnesota and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 0.4 fewer rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance

While the Storm are averaging 78 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 77.5 points per contest.

Over its previous 10 games, Seattle is ceding 77.6 points per game, compared to its season average of 83.3 points allowed.

The Storm are draining 7.1 threes per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1.3 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (8.4). Additionally, they own a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 games (33.2%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (34.6%).

Storm Injuries