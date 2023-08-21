The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .220.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this year (60 of 109), with at least two hits 22 times (20.2%).

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (31.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (14.7%).

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .237 AVG .203 .304 OBP .292 .462 SLG .432 20 XBH 21 11 HR 11 28 RBI 27 52/17 K/BB 69/24 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings