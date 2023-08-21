J.P. Crawford vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Monday, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox and Touki Toussaint, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 9, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 98th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his 107 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has an RBI in 26 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (43.9%), including 15 games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Other Mariners Players vs the White Sox
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.271
|AVG
|.259
|.384
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.416
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|46/37
|K/BB
|40/31
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (1-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.47 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.47 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .205 to opposing batters.
