The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Mariners have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+155). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -190 +155 9 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have put together a 45-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.2% of those games).

Seattle has gone 12-5 (winning 70.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Seattle has played in 124 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-58-4).

The Mariners have covered only 28.6% of their games this season, going 4-10-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 35-27 23-19 45-34 51-40 17-13

