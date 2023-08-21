How to Watch the Mariners vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Monday.
Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in MLB action with 155 total home runs.
- Seattle's .410 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.
- The Mariners' .241 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- Seattle ranks 13th in runs scored with 578 (4.7 per game).
- The Mariners rank 15th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.
- Seattle's 3.73 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.178).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo (9-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Castillo is trying to collect his 14th quality start of the year.
- Castillo is looking for his 26th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Royals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|James McArthur
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Angel Zerpa
|8/18/2023
|Astros
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|J.P. France
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Framber Valdez
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Hunter Brown
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Mike Clevinger
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|-
