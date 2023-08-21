The Seattle Mariners (69-55) and the Chicago White Sox (49-75) will square off in the series opener on Monday, August 21 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Luis Castillo pitching for the Mariners and Touki Toussaint taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Mariners (-190). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (9-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.47 ERA)

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 45, or 56.2%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 12-5 (70.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 28 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 7th 3rd Win AL West +550 - 3rd

