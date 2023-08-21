Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (69-55) and the Chicago White Sox (49-75) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 21.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (9-7, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.47 ERA).

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Mariners have won 45, or 56.2%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Seattle has won 12 of its 17 games, or 70.6%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored 578 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule