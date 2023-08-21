Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks while batting .220.

Ford has had a hit in 22 of 55 games this season (40.0%), including multiple hits seven times (12.7%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.1% of his games this season, Ford has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (29.1%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .226 AVG .216 .294 OBP .293 .484 SLG .511 6 XBH 12 5 HR 7 13 RBI 12 25/5 K/BB 31/8 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings