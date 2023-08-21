Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks while batting .220.
  • Ford has had a hit in 22 of 55 games this season (40.0%), including multiple hits seven times (12.7%).
  • In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 29.1% of his games this season, Ford has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this season (29.1%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Other Mariners Players vs the White Sox

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 30
.226 AVG .216
.294 OBP .293
.484 SLG .511
6 XBH 12
5 HR 7
13 RBI 12
25/5 K/BB 31/8
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
