Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will see Mike Clevinger on the hill for the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 159 total home runs.

Seattle is 16th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 20th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (592 total runs).

The Mariners rank 15th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Seattle's 3.71 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners average MLB's best WHIP (1.176).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Woo is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Woo has put together eight starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox W 14-2 Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo - 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Luis Medina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.