Bryan Woo will toe the rubber for the Seattle Mariners (70-55) on Tuesday, August 22 against the Chicago White Sox (49-76), who will counter with Mike Clevinger. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Mariners have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.26 ERA)

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 46 out of the 81 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mariners have a 19-13 record (winning 59.4% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 28, or 33.3%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 6-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+130) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+140) Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+165) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 7th 3rd

