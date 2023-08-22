Tuesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (70-55) and the Chicago White Sox (49-76) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.26 ERA).

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 46, or 56.8%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 19-13, a 59.4% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 592 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule