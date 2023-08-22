Currently the Seattle Seahawks are 13th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3500.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +190

+190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

Seahawks games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last year (13th in ), and it gave up 361.7 yards per game (26th) on defense.

Last year the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.

Seattle was 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.

The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

Also, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 catches for 165 yards.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner recorded two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

