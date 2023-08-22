Tuesday's WNBA slate includes Courtney Williams' Chicago Sky (12-20) in a home matchup with Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (10-22) at Wintrust Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago fell to Connecticut 79-73 in its last game. Kahleah Copper led the way with 15 points, followed by Elizabeth Williams with 14 points, six assists and two steals. Seattle enters this matchup having won against Minnesota in their last game 88-74. They were led by Loyd (31 PTS, 40 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and Ezi Magbegor (12 PTS, 2 BLK, 62.5 FG%).

Sky vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-145 to win)

Sky (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+120 to win)

Storm (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-2.5)

Sky (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the league offensively (78.3 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (83 points allowed).

On the glass, Seattle is fifth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.7 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (36.2 per game).

The Storm are worst in the WNBA in assists (17.5 per game) in 2023.

Seattle is the second-worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.3) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.4).

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (8.5 per game), and they rank No. 5 in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Defensively, Seattle is seventh in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.6. It is ninth in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.4%.

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm put up fewer points per game at home (73.8) than away (84.1), but also allow fewer at home (80.8) than away (85.9).

This season Seattle is grabbing fewer rebounds at home (34.3 per game) than on the road (35.2). And it is allowing more at home (38.2) than on the road (33.6).

At home the Storm are collecting 16.1 assists per game, 3.2 less than away (19.3).

At home, Seattle commits 14.8 turnovers per game, 1.2 more than away (13.6). It forces 14.4 turnovers per game at home, 2.3 more than away (12.1).

This season the Storm are making fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (10.1). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than on the road (37.3%).

Seattle gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.5) than on the road (7.6), but allow a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (34.7%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have been underdogs in 27 games this season and won eight (29.6%) of those contests.

This season, the Storm have won eight of their 25 games, or 32%, when they're the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Seattle is 17-14-0 this season.

Against the spread, as a 2.5-point underdog or more, Seattle is 15-10.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Storm have a 45.5% chance to win.

