The Seattle Storm (10-22) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.1 points per game) to help them take down Kahleah Copper (eighth in league, 18.6) and the Chicago Sky (12-20) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Sky matchup.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video

The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sky are 14-17-0 ATS this season.

The Storm have put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread this year.

Chicago has covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Seattle has an ATS record of 13-10 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.

A total of 14 out of the Sky's 31 games this season have gone over the point total.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 31 times this year.

