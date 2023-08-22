On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the White Sox.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .255 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 124 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.6% of them.

Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (14.5%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has an RBI in 45 of 124 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (36.3%), including six multi-run games (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .223 AVG .285 .274 OBP .326 .380 SLG .482 20 XBH 26 8 HR 11 28 RBI 41 79/14 K/BB 83/14 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings