Teoscar Hernández vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the White Sox.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .255 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 124 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.6% of them.
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (14.5%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has an RBI in 45 of 124 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (36.3%), including six multi-run games (4.8%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.223
|AVG
|.285
|.274
|OBP
|.326
|.380
|SLG
|.482
|20
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|41
|79/14
|K/BB
|83/14
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Clevinger (5-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 3.26 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
