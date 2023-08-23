On Wednesday, Dylan Moore (hitting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .253 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.

Moore has picked up a hit in 38.2% of his 34 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.

In five games this year, he has homered (14.7%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.4% of his games this season, Moore has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29.4% of his games this season (10 of 34), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .200 AVG .288 .282 OBP .383 .429 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 1 HR 6 6 RBI 10 13/3 K/BB 22/6 1 SB 1

