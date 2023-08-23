Josh Rojas and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (98 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .233 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 71 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of them.
  • In 71 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Rojas has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 32
.214 AVG .259
.267 OBP .297
.286 SLG .370
1 XBH 8
0 HR 2
1 RBI 20
3/1 K/BB 23/6
0 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
