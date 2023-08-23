Josh Rojas and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (98 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .233 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 71 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of them.

In 71 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 32 .214 AVG .259 .267 OBP .297 .286 SLG .370 1 XBH 8 0 HR 2 1 RBI 20 3/1 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings