Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (71-55) will visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (49-77) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, August 23, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +180. Seattle (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. A 9.5-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.23 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (5-11, 5.12 ERA)

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 47, or 57.3%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 28 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 3rd

