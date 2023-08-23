Mariners vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (71-55) and the Chicago White Sox (49-77) clashing at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (5-11) will answer the bell for the White Sox.
Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 47, or 57.3%, of those games.
- Seattle is 10-2 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Seattle has scored 598 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|@ Astros
|W 2-0
|Bryce Miller vs J.P. France
|August 19
|@ Astros
|W 10-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Framber Valdez
|August 20
|@ Astros
|W 7-6
|Emerson Hancock vs Hunter Brown
|August 21
|@ White Sox
|W 14-2
|Luis Castillo vs Touki Toussaint
|August 22
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Bryan Woo vs Mike Clevinger
|August 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Michael Kopech
|August 25
|Royals
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer
|August 26
|Royals
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Jordan Lyles
|August 27
|Royals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs TBA
|August 28
|Athletics
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Luis Medina
|August 29
|Athletics
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Ken Waldichuk
