Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (71-55) and the Chicago White Sox (49-77) clashing at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (5-11) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 47, or 57.3%, of those games.

Seattle is 10-2 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Seattle has scored 598 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule