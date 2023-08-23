Teoscar Hernández vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .683 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 28 walks while batting .257.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 34 times (27.2%).
- He has homered in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this year (46 of 125), he has scored, and in six of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|64
|.223
|AVG
|.287
|.274
|OBP
|.327
|.380
|SLG
|.481
|20
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|41
|79/14
|K/BB
|83/14
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
