Ty France vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs White Sox Player Props
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .257 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- France will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last outings.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (76 of 123), with more than one hit 33 times (26.8%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.9% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.256
|AVG
|.258
|.339
|OBP
|.341
|.423
|SLG
|.350
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|44/17
|K/BB
|48/17
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (5-11 with a 5.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.