Currently the Seattle Seahawks have been given +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +190

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.

Seattle ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.

Seattle put up a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Also, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Also, Walker had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Wagner registered 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

Odds are current as of August 24 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.