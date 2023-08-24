The Seattle Storm (10-23) will turn to Jewell Loyd (24.1 points per game, first in WNBA) when they attempt to knock off Kelsey Mitchell (17.4, 15th) and the Indiana Fever (9-24) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Fever have put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Storm have put together a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Indiana has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 15-11.

In the Fever's 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

So far this year, 14 out of the Storm's 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.

