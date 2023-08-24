Storm vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 24
The Seattle Storm (10-23) will turn to Jewell Loyd (24.1 points per game, first in WNBA) when they attempt to knock off Kelsey Mitchell (17.4, 15th) and the Indiana Fever (9-24) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Storm vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-4)
|161.5
|-166
|+140
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Fever (-3.5)
|161.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Fever (-3.5)
|161.5
|-175
|+135
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Fever (-2.5)
|162.5
|-140
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Storm vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Fever have put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Storm have put together a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Indiana has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 15-11.
- In the Fever's 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- So far this year, 14 out of the Storm's 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.