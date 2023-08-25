J.P. Crawford, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 104th in slugging.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (9.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has driven home a run in 27 games this year (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 45.5% of his games this season (50 of 110), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .271 AVG .249 .384 OBP .371 .407 SLG .396 17 XBH 19 5 HR 5 19 RBI 20 46/37 K/BB 45/36 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings