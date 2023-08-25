Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Bryce Miller, who will start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -185 +150 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 47-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.6% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Seattle has a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 64.9% chance to win.

In the 127 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-59-4).

The Mariners have a 4-11-0 record ATS this season (covering only 26.7% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 37-28 23-20 47-34 53-41 17-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.