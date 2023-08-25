How to Watch the Mariners vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to find success against Brady Singer when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in MLB play with 160 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Seattle's .411 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Mariners have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 602 (4.7 per game).
- The Mariners rank 15th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has a 3.71 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.177).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller (8-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Miller has eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Miller is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In five of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Framber Valdez
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Hunter Brown
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Mike Clevinger
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|-
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Luis Medina
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
