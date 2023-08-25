In the series opener on Friday, August 25, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (71-56) face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (41-88). The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-9, 5.04 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Mariners and Royals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-185), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will J.P. Crawford hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 47, or 56.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Mariners have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Royals have won in 36, or 31.9%, of the 113 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 12-40 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL West +275 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.