Cal Raleigh vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle with 90 hits, batting .229 this season with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 125th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in 63 of 113 games this year (55.8%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- He has homered in 19 games this year (16.8%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (37 of 113), with two or more RBI 17 times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.246
|AVG
|.213
|.311
|OBP
|.298
|.471
|SLG
|.465
|21
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|13
|29
|RBI
|34
|53/17
|K/BB
|71/25
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (3-14) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 25th start of the season. He has a 6.01 ERA in 139 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (6.01), 36th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (6).
