On Saturday, Josh Rojas (hitting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .242 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.

Rojas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .455 with one homer.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 37 of 73 games this year (50.7%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (21.9%).

He has hit a home run in two of 73 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has had an RBI in 25 games this season (34.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (27 of 73), with two or more runs nine times (12.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 10 .211 AVG .324 .289 OBP .359 .281 SLG .514 8 XBH 3 0 HR 2 12 RBI 7 36/13 K/BB 9/2 3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings