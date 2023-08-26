How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, August 26
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FC Juarez and Puebla FC take the pitch in one of two matchups on the Liga MX slate on Friday.
Searching for live coverage of Liga MX action? All the games to watch on Friday are here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Puebla FC vs FC Juarez
FC Juarez (3-2-0) journeys to face Puebla FC (0-1-4) at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Puebla FC (+125)
- Underdog: FC Juarez (+195)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs Mazatlan FC
Mazatlan FC (1-2-2) travels to play Club Tijuana de Caliente (1-1-2) at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Club Tijuana de Caliente (-170)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+400)
- Draw: (+320)
