Need more Little League World Series in your life? Well, you're in luck. The LLWS slate on Saturday, August 26 includes two games that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with details on how to watch or live stream every pitch, see the article below.

Watch even more Little League action with ESPN+!

Little League World Series Games Streaming Live Today

Watch

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the Little League World Series action all tournament long on Fubo and ESPN+!