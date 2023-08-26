J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Mariners have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +190. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -250 +190 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have put together a 48-36 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Seattle has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Mariners have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 128 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-59-4).

The Mariners have a 4-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 26.7% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 37-28 23-20 48-34 54-41 17-13

