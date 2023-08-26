On Saturday, August 26, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (72-56) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (41-89) at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +190 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (11-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (3-14, 6.01 ERA)

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 48, or 57.1%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 6-2 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 6-1 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31.6%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 6-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135)

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL West +275 - 3rd

