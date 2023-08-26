On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .422 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .258 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.

Hernandez is batting .304 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 127 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (45 of 127), with more than one RBI 20 times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47 of 127 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 65 .222 AVG .290 .273 OBP .332 .380 SLG .481 21 XBH 26 8 HR 11 28 RBI 41 80/14 K/BB 84/15 2 SB 4

