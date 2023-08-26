At the end of the first round of the TOUR Championship, Tommy Fleetwood is currently 22nd with a score of -2.

Looking to place a wager on Tommy Fleetwood at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Fleetwood has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 17 rounds played.

Fleetwood has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Fleetwood has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes in his past five events.

Fleetwood has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Fleetwood will try to continue his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 18 -5 267 0 18 6 8 $6.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Fleetwood's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 16th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Fleetwood played this event was in 2023, and he finished 22nd.

East Lake Golf Club will play at 7,346 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

East Lake Golf Club checks in at 7,346 yards, 31 yards longer than the average course Fleetwood has played in the past year (7,315 yards).

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of competitors.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Fleetwood shot better than just 24% of the competitors at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Fleetwood shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Fleetwood had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Fleetwood's six birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the tournament average of 8.8.

In that most recent competition, Fleetwood carded a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Fleetwood finished the BMW Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Fleetwood carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Fleetwood Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Fleetwood's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.