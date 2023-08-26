The San Jose State Spartans versus the No. 6 USC Trojans is one of two games on the Week 0 college football slate that features a ranked team in play.

Info on how to watch the best games this week in college football is included for you.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

Navy Midshipmen vs. No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, August 26

Saturday, August 26 Venue: Aviva Stadium

Aviva Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)

San Jose State Spartans at No. 6 USC Trojans

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, August 26

Saturday, August 26 Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-31.5)

