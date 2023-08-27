Cal Raleigh vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cal Raleigh and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals and Alec Marsh on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 92 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .232 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Raleigh has had a hit in 64 of 114 games this season (56.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.9%).
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (17.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (38 of 114), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|58
|.253
|AVG
|.213
|.322
|OBP
|.298
|.490
|SLG
|.465
|22
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|34
|53/19
|K/BB
|71/25
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Royals are sending Marsh (0-6) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
