On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (.440 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Crawford has had a hit in 71 of 112 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 30 times (26.8%).

He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 112), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (25.9%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52 games this season (46.4%), including 18 multi-run games (16.1%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .286 AVG .249 .398 OBP .371 .437 SLG .396 19 XBH 19 6 HR 5 21 RBI 20 47/39 K/BB 45/36 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings