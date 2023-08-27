Josh Rojas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Royals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 15 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .245.
- Rojas is batting .455 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 74), and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 74 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|.261
|AVG
|.324
|.292
|OBP
|.359
|.435
|SLG
|.514
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|5/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.56 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
