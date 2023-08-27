The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Royals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 15 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .245.

Rojas is batting .455 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 74), and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 74 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Mariners Players vs the Royals

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 .261 AVG .324 .292 OBP .359 .435 SLG .514 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 3 RBI 7 5/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings