How to Watch the Mariners vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are ninth in MLB play with 168 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Seattle's .417 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Mariners rank 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.
- Seattle is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (624 total).
- The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Seattle has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.176).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Castillo is trying to collect his 15th quality start of the year.
- Castillo will look to go five or more innings for his 27th straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.
- In seven of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Mike Clevinger
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|W 15-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Luis Medina
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Carlos Carrasco
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
