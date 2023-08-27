Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are ninth in MLB play with 168 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle's .417 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Mariners rank 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.

Seattle is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (624 total).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.176).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Castillo is trying to collect his 15th quality start of the year.

Castillo will look to go five or more innings for his 27th straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.

In seven of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 White Sox W 14-2 Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals W 7-5 Home Bryce Miller Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals W 15-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home Bryan Woo Luis Medina 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Carlos Carrasco 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson

