As they try to secure the series sweep, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (73-56) will clash with the Kansas City Royals (41-90) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, August 27. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +220 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (10-7, 3.20 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-6, 5.56 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Mariners and Royals game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-275) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $13.64 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 49 (57.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Mariners have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 36, or 31.3%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won two of five games when listed as at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Ty France 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL West +165 - 1st

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.