Oddsmakers have listed player props for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Seattle Mariners host the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (10-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 27th start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.042 WHIP ranks third, and 10 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Aug. 21 7.0 5 1 1 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 7.0 9 4 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 147 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.341/.466 on the year.

Rodriguez will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .521 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and 15 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 27 doubles, 11 home runs, 75 walks and 41 RBI (108 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .268/.385/.417 so far this season.

Crawford has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, seven walks and three RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 1 3 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 21 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs, 29 walks and 81 RBI (145 total hits). He has stolen 37 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.318/.504 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics Aug. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 112 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI.

He's slashing .251/.295/.421 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Aug. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 at Athletics Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

