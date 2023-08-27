On Sunday, Mike Ford (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .226 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Ford has gotten a hit in 24 of 60 games this season (40.0%), including nine multi-hit games (15.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (18.3%), leaving the park in 7% of his plate appearances.

Ford has an RBI in 18 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .235 AVG .219 .307 OBP .309 .515 SLG .490 7 XBH 12 6 HR 7 15 RBI 13 27/6 K/BB 33/10 0 SB 0

