Mike Ford vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mike Ford (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .226 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
- Ford has gotten a hit in 24 of 60 games this season (40.0%), including nine multi-hit games (15.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (18.3%), leaving the park in 7% of his plate appearances.
- Ford has an RBI in 18 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.235
|AVG
|.219
|.307
|OBP
|.309
|.515
|SLG
|.490
|7
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|13
|27/6
|K/BB
|33/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
