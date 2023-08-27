The Seattle Storm (10-24) host the Chicago Sky (13-21) one game after Jewell Loyd put up 32 points in the Storm's 90-86 loss to the Fever. This matchup airs on FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Storm vs. Sky

Seattle scores an average of 78.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 83.6 Chicago allows to opponents.

Seattle is shooting 40.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 45.6% Chicago's opponents have shot this season.

This season, the Storm have a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Seattle's three-point shooting percentage this season (34.9%) is only 1.4 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago are averaging (33.5%).

The Storm have a 7-10 record when the team makes more than 33.5% of their three-point attempts.

Chicago and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Chicago averaging 1.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance

The Storm are posting 78.8 points per game over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 78.6.

In its last 10 games, Seattle is putting up 78.8 points per game, 0.2 more than its season average (78.6).

The Storm are draining 0.7 fewer three-pointers per contest in their previous 10 games (7.8) compared to their season average (8.5), but they are producing a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (35.5%) compared to their season mark (34.9%).

Storm Injuries